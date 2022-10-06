The year was 1982. Michael Jackson released his second solo album, Thriller, TIME Magazine’s Man of the Year was awarded to The Computer and ET phoned home. But above all, Australia’s greatest exercise and fitness show was born: Aerobics Oz Style.

Set across Sydney’s most iconic locations, June Jones and her bevy of lycra-loving fitness instructors were there to get Australia moving every morning

From aerobic instructions to health tips, join the highly skilled fitness team as they demonstrate workouts and toning for all areas of the body.