What’s on Offer: Football on 10 Play

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men currently headlines our football portfolio but that is not all that we have. You can also catch the new A-Leagues All Access Series as well as all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the FA Cup and don’t forget our 10 Play exclusive show, Round Ball Rules.

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men's season is in full swing

We are already two rounds into the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s season. We have witnessed a cracking Big Blue at the new Allianz Stadium and watched a blockbuster transpire at AAMI Park as Western Sydney Wanderers silenced Melbourne Victory fans with their surprise victory.

This weekend we have a massive Melbourne derby on the horizon as City and Victory go head to head. Patrick Kisnorbo’s side have enjoyed a perfect start to the season and have Jamie Maclaren once again firing in the goals department. Meanwhile, it’s been a mixed bag for Victory who put on a show at Allianz Stadium before going missing the following week against Wanderers.

Read: Simon Hill's Round 2 Talking Points

There is quite the bit of history between these two sides, with their most recent clash in last season’s finals series playing in the hands of Victory who were able to knock off their rivals and 2021/22 Premiers to book their spot in the Grand Final.

Expect another electric atmosphere at AAMI Park this weekend as these two sides meet in the prime time slot on Saturday night. You can catch all the action from the Melbourne Derby from 1900 with kick off at 1945 AEDT live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.

A reminder, that two matches are available to watch every round live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

Isuzu UTE A-League Hub on 10 Play

Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Stream the A-Leagues All Access on 10 Play

10 Play is the place for your midweek fix of football. Each Wednesday night you can watch the 10 Football team as they dissect all the latest talking points in Round Ball Rules. Then, on Thursday nights you can go behind the scenes and watch the latest A-Leagues All Access episode which drops weekly at 7:30pm (AEDT).

Missed out on any of these shows? Head to 10 Play’s A-Leagues All Access and Round Ball Rules Hubs.

Watch A-Leagues All Access: Pantomime Villain

Watch the latest episode of Round Ball Rules

FA Cup Hub

The FA Cup is back on 10 Play this season! You can catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for free.

Head to our FA Cup Hub to find out more and catch the first round draw – available to watch now live and free!

To watch all the matches from the FA Cup you will need to have a Paramount+ subscription, Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au to sign up.

FA Cup Hub on 10 Play

Stream the FA Cup: First Round Draw

Liberty A-League Women kicks off in a month!

The 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women season begins exactly one month from today! Mark Saturday, 19 November in your diary with a triple header set to kick things off.

Will this year finally be Sydney FC’s season to wrap up the Championship after two incredible campaigns which saw them secure back-to-back Premierships.

Or, will it be Melbourne City or Melbourne Victory who once again prevail in the showcase event?

Keep an eye out for 10 Football’s Official 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women Season Preview

Watch the Sky Blue: Inside Sydney FC Series exclusive to Paramount+