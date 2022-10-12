Fans To Get All Access

Paramount ANZ and Australian Professional Leagues have announced that the ground-breaking new documentary series, A-Leagues All Access, will be broadcast across Australia’s home of football on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+.

The show will premiere each Thursday at 7:30pm AEDT on 10 Play, KEEPUP.COM.AU, the KEEPUP app and KEEPUP on YouTube. It will be available on Australia’s fastest growing streaming service, Paramount+, and then on Saturdays, fans can catch A-Leagues All Access at 2pm AEDT on 10 Bold as an appetiser before the evenings Isuzu UTE A-League match.

The first ever episode will go live this Thursday, 13 October, and will give fans full access to Melbourne Victory marquee player Luis Nani, including scenes from Victory’s 3-2 defeat of Sydney FC in the Big Blue last weekend.

Each episode focuses on one of the A-Leagues stars, and is turned around at rapid speed following the weekend’s action for publication every Thursday during the season.

The series will feature Brisbane Roar’s Charlie Austin, Melbourne City Coach, Patrick Kisnorbo and rising Socceroos and Central Coast Mariners star, Garang Kuol. During the season break for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, Liberty A-League stars will shine with Western United and CommBank Matildas Chloe Logarzo, Melbourne Victory’s Kayla Morrison and Melbourne City and CommBank Matildas goalkeeper, Melissa Babieri.

A-Leagues All Access Hub

A-Leagues All Access On 10 Bold, 10 Play And Paramount+.