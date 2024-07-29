Brace Yourself For Sun, Sea And Starkers Singletons On A Mission To Find Love

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS FULL NUDITY WITHOUT ANY BLURRING OR PIXELATION!

Paramount+ has today announced the lineup for the hotly anticipated naked reality series, Dating Naked UK. Hosted by king of entertainment Rylan Clark, this jaw-dropping new series is set to premiere on Saturday, 24 August exclusively on Paramount+ with two new episodes dropping every Saturday. Get ready for a reality show like you have never seen before, which celebrates love, body confidence and the braveness to bare all, literally. This is dating undressed, shown totally unblurred.

We’ll be bringing some heat this August, as ten naked singletons take their search for love to a whole new level. Fed up of the dating game and ditching the complications and constraints of the modern world, these singles will be stripping right back to basics and baring all, in the name of finding love. With an abundance of drama, desire and dates, this brand-new series brings together a host of larger-than-life personalities all with one thing in common – they are living in a tropical paradise, stark naked 24/7.

In this ultimate dating experiment, the singles will be put to the test as the arrival of naked newbies will shift dynamics and relationship connections already formed. There will also be an array of sexy, hilarious and dramatic dates firing up the passion, and an epic ditching at the Dumping Ground in every episode as Rylan says Laters to the Daters. For those who make it to the end of the experience, there will be a big cash prize up for grabs. With emotions laid bare and romances unbuttoned, will any of them succeed in their quest to find love?

Introducing the lineup of singles:

Billy Field

Self-confessed ladies’ man, Billy Field is a 24-year-old Builder from Essex. He is excited about the prospect of finding love again and feels confident about being naked on the show. Though he may not look it, Billy is a massive sci-fi and fantasy geek, and would describe himself as bubbly, cheeky and ‘well outgoing.’

Chrislove Brandt

Las Vegas hairdresser and dancer Chrislove Brandt loves her body and is proud to show it off. She describes herself as bubbly, kind and hyper and is hoping to find a man with the same qualities. Finding it hard to find someone, Chrislove is ready to commit to the chance of meeting Mr Right.

Dan Ash

32-year-old Personal Trainer from Woking, Dan Ash describes himself as a real softie at heart. Currently living with his Landlady, Dan’s on the lookout for a partner to share life’s journey. Meaningless flings are a thing of the past, and Dan is eager to find “The One”.

Dominik Herbert

27-year-old, Dominik Herbert is a small-town Canadian girl. She loves a good party and describes herself as bubbly, outgoing and spontaneous. With a newfound body confidence, Dominik wants to show the world that you should be comfortable in your own skin and hopefully find the man of her dreams in the process.

Emily Read

Emily Read is a 26-year-old from Stockport who prides herself on being career-focused and ambitious. Traditionally drawn to bad boys, Emily is seeking an outgoing and confident man who is intelligent, as she is tired of dating individuals lacking common sense.

Lauren Beschi

Described by friends as “stubborn and funny”, Lauren Beschi is a 26-year-old Nail Tech from Rickmansworth. Excited for the ‘try before you buy’ method to dating, Lauren confesses that she does get the ick very easily with more or less anything in the right circumstances turning her off.

Mike Durrant

Self-proclaimed “charismatic, daring chatterbox” Mike Durrant is a 29-year-old Event Planner from Newcastle, Australia. Keen to meet his match on the show, Mike is well-known for being a party playboy and a serial dater, having even dated our very own Chloe Ferry. An ex-Dream Boy, Mike is good with his hands and good with his hips. He is excited for the show as he believes traditional dating doesn’t work.

Rico Hammett

Welsh charmer Rico Hammett is a 30-year-old from Swansea who works as a Welder both on land and underwater. Traveling for the past 6 years, Rico loves meeting new people and can get along with anyone. Excited to be his most authentic self, Rico is hoping to find someone who matches his energetic, fun and carefree personality.

Romeo

Romeo is a 32-year-old Model from Croydon. Describing himself as an interesting character, Romeo is searching for a love of the ages just like his parents had. With hobbies such as ice skating and singing (he even met Rylan on X Factor back in 2012!), Romeo is ready to bring things back to the biblical settings and if it worked for Adam and Eve, maybe it will work for him.

Tiegan Rudge

Newly single Tiegan Rudge is a 26-year-old Beautician from Birmingham who struggles to keep a long-term relationship. She loves dating but gets bored when it becomes too serious. Ready to explore the adventure that is Dating Naked UK, Tiegan needs a man who can keep up with her, both in terms of lifestyle but also her gym routine.

