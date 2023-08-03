WOW - Women Of Wrestling Sundays On 10 Play

New action-packed episodes every Sunday in the lead-up to the explosive season final September 24.

"You should watch WOW - Women Of Wrestling because I'm on it, but also because we have some of the most incredible athletes, from all different walks of life, showcasing their journeys and their stories throughout their time on WOW. It is truly inspiring, and i just thing it's something that everyone should watch. I think that a lot of women and a lot of young girls in particular, will be able to grow up with something like this on TV. My generation didn't really have that so it's something I'm really proud to be a part of, and I'm really proud that young girls have that to look up to and grow up with."

Princess Aussie Set To Join The Traitors Season 2

And coming soon to 10 Play, a 4-part documentary series, My Road To WOW, Hear from the stars of Women Of Wrestling reveal the challenges they had to overcome – and how WOW gave them the inspiration and passion for wrestling, and the drive to become WOW Superheroes. More details will be announced soon.