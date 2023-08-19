Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
My Road To WOW - S1 Ep. 1
Sport
Air Date: Thu 17 Aug 2023
Keta Rush goes from bullied to bully buster, Tiki Chamorro represents the true pride of her island of Guam, and Kandi Krush rises from crushed Olympic dreams to crushing her opponents.
Latest
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
In My Road To WOW, the stars of Women of Wrestling reveal the challenges they had to overcome - and how WOW gave them the inspiration and passion for wrestling and the drive to become WOW Superheroes.
Watch the My Road To WOW Series on 10 Play