My Road To WOW

My Road To WOW - S1 Ep. 1
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 17 Aug 2023

Keta Rush goes from bullied to bully buster, Tiki Chamorro represents the true pride of her island of Guam, and Kandi Krush rises from crushed Olympic dreams to crushing her opponents.

Season 1

About the Show

In My Road To WOW, the stars of Women of Wrestling reveal the challenges they had to overcome - and how WOW gave them the inspiration and passion for wrestling and the drive to become WOW Superheroes.

