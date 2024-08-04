The Project

Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Responds To Internet Stardom

Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec, who went viral for his casual shooting attire and demeanour, has said he does not need to compete with specialised equipment because he’s “a natural”.

Dikec went viral after winning the silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarha, but drew attention online for his unique presentation.

The 51-year-old competed without protective headphones or specialised lenses and with one hand in his pocket, resulting in many people calling his performance “iconic”, and comparing him to an assassin. 

Dikec maintained his relaxed demeanour when speaking with local media upon his return to Türkiye. 

"I did not need special equipment," Dikec said. "I'm a natural, a natural shooter."

Speaking to Turkish media, the Olympian said that the medal was the result of years of hard work, and that "Success doesn't come with your hands in your pockets." 

Dikec’s teammate told Reuters that she agreed Dikec fit the description of "cool", and that he had earned his celebrity status. 

"I'm proud of him, but it's not that he does not have equipment," Tahran said.

"He's used to shooting with regular glasses and does not need extra gear. It's a personal thing and he's comfortable that way."

The pair confirmed they plan to compete in the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles. 

