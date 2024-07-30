Guest Interviews
Lime Cordiale: Why We Took The Strangest Family Photo
One of Lime Cordiale's promotional pics is an interesting picture of the two brothers, and Oliver Leimbach told us how the family pic came about.
Josh Hartnett: How I Broke My Hollywood Stereotype
After taking a break from acting, Josh Hartnett is back on the big screen, and he tells us how he broke away from the stereotype Hollywood kept casting him as.
The Inspired Unemployed: How To Give An Olympian A Pep Talk
Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed are in Paris, and they told us what they said in a pep talk to Olympian Harry Garside.
Bunnings Warehouse Rave Gets Green Light
The highly-anticipated Bunnings Warehouse Rave was confirmed after Sydney producer Kaila’s jingle remix went viral. Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles will be headlining the gig alongside What So Not, and they tell us how it will work.
Andrew Hamilton: How I Went From Drug Dealer To Comedian
Andrew Hamilton has a pretty interesting past, and he told us how he's gone from being a drug dealer to dealing jokes as a comedian.
LL Cool J: What My Name Really Means
Rapper LL Cool J is back releasing new music after over a decade, and he shows off his rap skills in a battle against Sam to prove he hasn't lost it at all.
Nick White: Why Office Life Is The Most Relatable Thing Ever
Nick White has amassed millions of views with his hilarious office characters, and he tells us why office life is the most relatable thing ever.