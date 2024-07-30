The Project

Lime Cordiale: Why We Took The Strangest Family Photo
One of Lime Cordiale's promotional pics is an interesting picture of the two brothers, and Oliver Leimbach told us how the family pic came about.

5 mins

5 mins

Josh Hartnett: How I Broke My Hollywood Stereotype

After taking a break from acting, Josh Hartnett is back on the big screen, and he tells us how he broke away from the stereotype Hollywood kept casting him as.

4 mins

The Inspired Unemployed: How To Give An Olympian A Pep Talk

Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed are in Paris, and they told us what they said in a pep talk to Olympian Harry Garside.

5 mins

Bunnings Warehouse Rave Gets Green Light

The highly-anticipated Bunnings Warehouse Rave was confirmed after Sydney producer Kaila’s jingle remix went viral.  Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles will be headlining the gig alongside What So Not, and they tell us how it will work.

5 mins

Andrew Hamilton: How I Went From Drug Dealer To Comedian

Andrew Hamilton has a pretty interesting past, and he told us how he's gone from being a drug dealer to dealing jokes as a comedian.

7 mins

LL Cool J: What My Name Really Means

Rapper LL Cool J is back releasing new music after over a decade, and he shows off his rap skills in a battle against Sam to prove he hasn't lost it at all.

4 mins

Nick White: Why Office Life Is The Most Relatable Thing Ever

Nick White has amassed millions of views with his hilarious office characters, and he tells us why office life is the most relatable thing ever.

6 mins

Urzila Carlson: The Best Way To Deal With Online Haters

Urzila Carlson has no problem putting someone in their place, and she told us the best way to deal with online haters.

