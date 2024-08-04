Snoop Dogg Dubbed ‘Snoop Horse’ After Stealing The Show At Olympics Dressage Event

The 52-year-old rapper went viral during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after he commentated on a dressage event, excited that the horse was “crip walking.”

“This horse is off the chain,” Snoop said. “I gotta get this motherf****r in a video!”

In Paris, Snoop was spotted at the event at the Palace of Versailles alongside good friend Martha Stewart. The pair were dressed in breeches, dressage tailcoats and hard hats.

“I am interested in the horses that dance and I want to give them some carrots and apples … make sure they’re fed before they do their thang,” Snoop told NBC.

Talking to NBC, Stewart explained that Snoop had called saying that “he knows I know horses, and he’s a little fearful of horses.”

“I’m still scared of horses,” Snoop said.

“Have you ever ridden a horse?” Stewart asked.

“No,” said Snoop. “I’m scared.”

“So we’re gonna do dressage,” Stewart said.

In a video posted by the US Equestrian team, Snoop was seen feeding one of the horses after the event.

“I like his braids. I can’t get over them. I’m going to use that hairstyle,” Snoop said in the video.

“Their hair game is exceptional.”

Snoop Horse, as he has been dubbed online, has been spotted at several Olympic events.

He also carried the Olympic flame for the opening ceremony on July 26.

“No one and I mean no one is having a better time at the Olympics than Snoop Dogg,” one X user wrote.