The Project

The Script: How We Healed After Founding Bandmate Mark Sheehan's Death
NC | News

Danny O'Donoghue told us how @thescript's first album release since the death of founding bandmate Mark Sheehan's death has helped them heal.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

The Script: How We Healed After Founding Bandmate Mark Sheehan's Death

Danny O'Donoghue told us how @thescript's first album release since the death of founding bandmate Mark Sheehan's death has helped them heal.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Jamie Oliver: How To Get Your Kids To Eat Healthily

Jamie Oliver's life mission is to get kids eating healthy, and he tells us his advice to getting kids to eat their veggies.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Tones And I: Why I Nearly Quit The Music Industry

Tones and I took the world by storm with her smash hit 'Dance Monkey', but she tells us why she nearly quit the music industry following her quick rise to fame in her first studio interview in Austral

image-placeholder
5 mins

Lime Cordiale: Why We Took The Strangest Family Photo

One of Lime Cordiale's promotional pics is an interesting picture of the two brothers, and Oliver Leimbach told us how the family pic came about.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Josh Hartnett: How I Broke My Hollywood Stereotype

After taking a break from acting, Josh Hartnett is back on the big screen, and he tells us how he broke away from the stereotype Hollywood kept casting him as.

image-placeholder
4 mins

The Inspired Unemployed: How To Give An Olympian A Pep Talk

Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed are in Paris, and they told us what they said in a pep talk to Olympian Harry Garside.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Bunnings Warehouse Rave Gets Green Light

The highly-anticipated Bunnings Warehouse Rave was confirmed after Sydney producer Kaila’s jingle remix went viral.  Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles will be headlining the gig alongside What So Not, and they tell us how it will work.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Andrew Hamilton: How I Went From Drug Dealer To Comedian

Andrew Hamilton has a pretty interesting past, and he told us how he's gone from being a drug dealer to dealing jokes as a comedian.

2024