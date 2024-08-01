News
Adelaide Makes Top 20 Most Beautiful Cities In The World
Sorry Sydney, but Adelaide has been named one of the most beautiful cities in the world, so how did the City of Churches make the list?
Australia's Olympic Success Continues
Australia is now fourth on the medal tally for the Paris Olympics after swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan won the 200-metre freestyle final, with Ariarne Titmus coming in second. Director of Sports at St Peters Western Swimming Club Shaun Nodwell joins us.
The Inspired Unemployed Take On Cody Simpson At Swimming
Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed took on Cody Simpson in a swimming challenge, and it didn't go too well for boys.
Fight To Get Rid Of NDAs Silencing Workplace Harassment Victims
One in three people have been sexually harassed in the workplace in the last five years. But the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases means many victims are being silenced unnecessarily, and now they're fighting back.
What Kids Really Think Of The Olympics
The Paris Olympics have kicked off, so Susie Youssef visited the kids of Bronte Public School to see what they think of Paris and what sport they want to see at the games.
Joe Biden: America's Soul Is 'At Stake'
Joe Biden warned Americans that the future of their democracy was at stake during his first public speech after exiting the presidential race.
Why Aussie Banks Won't Refund Scammed Customers
There are growing calls for banks to do more to protect customers against scams and refund victims after Aussies lost $2.7 billion to scams last year. The Australian Banking Association is concerned that reimbursing claims could turn Australia into a honeypot for scammers. CEO Anna Bligh joins us to explain.