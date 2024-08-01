Turkish Olympic Shooter Goes Viral After Winning Silver Medal With Limited Gear

Dikec secured the medal 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarhan in Paris on Wednesday, but drew attention online for his unique presentation.

While shooters will often compete with specialised lenses for better precision and to avoid blur, Dikec wore only his regular seeing glasses.

Dikec, 51, also sported regular ear plugs instead of the usual noise-cancelling headphones, and had a visibly relaxed approach.

The image of Dikec competing quickly went viral, many people hailing him as a legend and more than a few comparing him to a trained assassin.

Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec took out the gold in the team event, with Dikec and Tarhan claiming silver and winning Türkiye’s first Olympic medal in shooting.