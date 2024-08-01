The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Turkish Olympic Shooter Goes Viral After Winning Silver Medal With Limited Gear

Turkish Olympic Shooter Goes Viral After Winning Silver Medal With Limited Gear

Turkish Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral for winning the silver medal with limited gear. Dikec competed without protective headphones or specialised lenses and with one hand in his pocket.

Dikec secured the medal 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarhan in Paris on Wednesday, but drew attention online for his unique presentation.

While shooters will often compete with specialised lenses for better precision and to avoid blur, Dikec wore only his regular seeing glasses. 

Dikec, 51, also sported regular ear plugs instead of the usual noise-cancelling headphones, and had a visibly relaxed approach. 

The image of Dikec competing quickly went viral, many people hailing him as a legend and more than a few comparing him to a trained assassin. 

Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec took out the gold in the team event, with Dikec and Tarhan claiming silver and winning Türkiye’s first Olympic medal in shooting. 

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'
NEXT STORY

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first rally with her new vice presidential nominee in Philadelphia, sources say.
Kamala Harris Video Uses John Farnham's 'You're The Voice'

Kamala Harris Video Uses John Farnham's 'You're The Voice'

Kamala Harris’ campaign for the U.S. Presidential Election has an Aussie flavour, with John Farnharm's 'You're The Voice' used as a backing track on an unofficial campaign video.
NZ Cinema Calls Police After Moviegoers Bring In Outside Snacks

NZ Cinema Calls Police After Moviegoers Bring In Outside Snacks

A movie theatre in New Zealand called the police on a group of patrons after they allegedly brought in outside snacks and filmed a heated argument with cinema employees.
Aussie Comedian Shares Millennial ‘Core Memory' Unrelatable By Gen Z

Aussie Comedian Shares Millennial ‘Core Memory' Unrelatable By Gen Z

Comedian Tanya Hennessy gave everyone a blast from the past when she recounted how Millennials had to call their parents while they were at work and ask them random questions, something Gen Z's don't have to do now, all thank
Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Will Dump ‘Tacky’ Taylor Swift

Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Will Dump ‘Tacky’ Taylor Swift

US comedian Bill Maher has predicted Travis Kelce will break up with Taylor Swift, calling the popstar ‘tacky’.