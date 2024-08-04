Surge In Injuries Following Attempts At Recreating Olympic Events At Home

Inspired by professionals like Simone Biles and Kieran Reilly, some people are trying dangerous moves like backflips and handstand dives for social media cred.

Matthew Harrison, an NHS physiotherapist, highlighted the risks of imitating Olympic sports without proper training.

“We frequently see people come to physiotherapy [after] watching the Olympics and either revisiting a sport they have previously participated in, or inspired to take up something new and are unfortunately affected by an injury during this activity,” Harrison told The Guardian.

Harrison recalled treating a woman who suffered shoulder bruising from mimicking a rugby lift and a man with wrist ligament damage after he jumped onto his son's skateboard and had an embarrassing fall.

Harrison also noted that acrobatic sports are particularly risky, saying: “A backflip is a wonderful thing to watch for those who have practised for many years, but can be dangerous if this is new to you,” adding, "Landing on your head is never a good thing.”

Dr. Tim Exell, a biomechanics expert, underscored the dangers of trying complex skills without the necessary experience.

“These are all elite athletes in peak physical condition, and therefore if other people attempt to match their performance and the physical requirements of their sports," Dr Exell told The Guardian, adding, "this can result in serious injury due to not having the required flexibility for a max-effort athletic event like long jump or the strength and technique for Olympic weightlifting events.''

Dr John Rogers, a team doctor for British Athletics, emphasised that while moderate exercise is beneficial, new sports should be introduced gradually.

To avoid injuries, experts recommend seeking guidance from local clubs and qualified coaches instead of attempting complex sports at home and on your own.