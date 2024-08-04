Exes Win Olympic Gold In Mixed Tennis Doubles, Sparking Reconciliation Rumours

The pair defeated China’s Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen to claim gold on Friday, with their post-match embrace sending the internet into meltdown.

My new Olympics obsession is Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč of Czechia, who were together for four years and recently broke up… but committed to playing mixed doubles and won the gold medal. pic.twitter.com/fFKH6T5rsW — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) August 2, 2024

Sinaková, 28, and Tomáš Macháč, 23, dated for four years before splitting earlier this year, with Sinaková confirming the news at the Prague open just a week before the Paris Olympics.

“Yes, it’s true, but this is my private matter. Of course we will play, we are professionals,” Siniakova said, reiterating their commitment to playing in the mixed doubles event.

The pair defeated Zhizhen and Xinyu in a match tie break, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8, and took viewers by surprise when they shared a kiss after taking out the win, with the couple’s reported reconciliation sending fans into a frenzy.

The pair were asked about the current state of their relationship in a post-match press conference, prompting Macháč to roll his eyes.

“That’s our personal life, so you don’t need to know that,” Siniakova responded. “We like when you are confused.”

“This is top secret,” Macháč added.