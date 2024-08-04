The Project

New Alphabet Song Divides The Internet

Hard to believe, given that seemingly nothing can split the opinion of the Internet, but it would appear that the all new version of the alphabet has somehow divided the people.

American teacher Rachel Sorsel left many adults devastated when she shared a TikTok explaining the new way schoolchildren are taught the alphabet. 

I don’t care what they do with the song, it’s sole purpose is to teach the alphabet to children, and if I’m being honest, I’ve not needed it for decades. I know the alphabet, the song is no longer required. 

But for many, the adjustments to the song composition is world-ending. What used to be, “A-B-C-D-E-F-G, H-I-J-K, L-M-N-O-P, Q-R-S, T-U-V, W-X, Y and Z, Now I know my ABCs, Next time won't you sing with me?” has now changed to help children who mistakenly hear l-m-n-o-p as one continuous sound, elemenopee.

In her TikTok, Rachel explained that the song is now sung  “A-B-C-D-E-F-G, H-I-J-K-L-M-N, O-P-Q, R-S-T, U-V-W, X-Y-Z, Now I never will forget, how to say the alphabet.”

Big deal, right? I mean it was more confronting when they switched up the theme to Neighbours, to be honest. No warning whatsoever.

One day, you’re just assaulted by this new version of the theme and you’re singing along but it’s slightly off-key now and you’re terrified that they’ll do something to the lyrics. 

Thinking ahead, “What will good neighbours become now? Excellent chums? Fantastic pals? Decidedly good acquaintances?” Now, that’s actual horror. 

Don’t panic over a song about letters. Nobody cares. 

@teacherrachelsorsel It's true: they changed the alphabet song. But it's for a good reason! #scienceofreading #earlyliteracy #teachyourkidtoread #structuredliteracy #developmentallyappropriate #sor #phonics #alphabetsong #theychangedthealphabet #teachertip #preschool #kindergarten #firstgrade ♬ original sound - Mindful Teacher - SoR & SEL
Two people have died from Legionnaires' disease in Melbourne as authorities have yet to confirm the source of the outbreak that has left dozens in hospital.
Australia is on top of the tally board for women's gold medals, as more medals roll in for our Olympians.
Czech Tennis Players Kateřina Sinaková and Tomáš Macháč have said their relationship status is "top secret", after winning gold in the tennis mixed doubles just weeks after breaking up.
Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec, who went viral for his casual shooting attire and demeanour, has said he does not need to compete with specialised equipment because he's "a natural".
Sports medicine experts are cautioning against non-athletes trying Olympic-level events at home after a surge in amateur injuries.