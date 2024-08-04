New Alphabet Song Divides The Internet

American teacher Rachel Sorsel left many adults devastated when she shared a TikTok explaining the new way schoolchildren are taught the alphabet.

I don’t care what they do with the song, it’s sole purpose is to teach the alphabet to children, and if I’m being honest, I’ve not needed it for decades. I know the alphabet, the song is no longer required.

But for many, the adjustments to the song composition is world-ending. What used to be, “A-B-C-D-E-F-G, H-I-J-K, L-M-N-O-P, Q-R-S, T-U-V, W-X, Y and Z, Now I know my ABCs, Next time won't you sing with me?” has now changed to help children who mistakenly hear l-m-n-o-p as one continuous sound, elemenopee.

In her TikTok, Rachel explained that the song is now sung “A-B-C-D-E-F-G, H-I-J-K-L-M-N, O-P-Q, R-S-T, U-V-W, X-Y-Z, Now I never will forget, how to say the alphabet.”

Big deal, right? I mean it was more confronting when they switched up the theme to Neighbours, to be honest. No warning whatsoever.

One day, you’re just assaulted by this new version of the theme and you’re singing along but it’s slightly off-key now and you’re terrified that they’ll do something to the lyrics.

Thinking ahead, “What will good neighbours become now? Excellent chums? Fantastic pals? Decidedly good acquaintances?” Now, that’s actual horror.

Don’t panic over a song about letters. Nobody cares.