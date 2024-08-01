Channel 10 Stars: Top 10 Play Shows

Whether you’ve joined us from your living room, travelled with us to the jungle, cooked with us, watched breaking news with us, cheered with us, giggled with us in the studio, on the set of a game show or on a panel, here’s to many more years of laughs, drama, and maybe a few more kidnappings in Ramsay Street.
While we can’t list all our favourite and memorable moments, check out some of our biggest stars top shows below..
Sandra Sully
- 10 News First
- The Cheap Seats
- Taskmaster
- Tulsa King
- Dogs Behaving Very Badly
- The Dog House
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- MasterChef
- NCIS: Sydney
- Have You Been Paying Attention?
Grant Denyer
- Deal Or No Deal
- Gogglebox
- Judge Judy
- MacGyver (1985)
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- Mr Bean
- Friends
- Thank God You're Here
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Have You Been Paying Attention?
Julia Morris
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- MasterChef
- Judge Judy
- Thank God You're Here
- The Big Bang Theory
- Claremont: A Killer Among Us
- The Cheap Seats
- Have You Been Paying Attention?
- Taskmaster
- Friends
Andy Allen
- MasterChef
- Dessert Masters
- Australian Survivor
- Jamie Oliver
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
- Bondi Rescue
- Charmed
- Mr Bean
- Have You Been Paying Attention?
- The Bold and the Beautiful
Angela Bishop
- 10 News First
- The Bold and the Beautiful
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Traitors UK
- The Young and the Restless
- Days of Our Lives
- The Cheap Seats
- Thank God You're Here
- Have You Been Paying Attention?
Melissa Leong
- Dessert Masters
- MasterChef
- Jamie Oliver
- Charmed
- CSI: New York
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- Twin Peaks
- Friends
- Have You Been Paying Attention?
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Waleed Aly
- The Project
- Twin Peaks
- The Hunt For The Family Court Killer
- NCIS: Sydney
- Mirror Mirror
- The Amazing Race
- Mr Bean
- Taskmaster
- The Cheap Seats
- Thank God You're Here