10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Channel 10 Stars: Top 10 Play Shows

Channel 10 Stars: Top 10 Play Shows

It’s time to raise your remote (or your smartphone, laptop, iPhone – you get the gist!) and join us as Channel 10 celebrates 60 years of laughter, drama, and the occasional blooper.

Whether you’ve joined us from your living room, travelled with us to the jungle, cooked with us, watched breaking news with us, cheered with us, giggled with us in the studio, on the set of a game show or on a panel, here’s to many more years of laughs, drama, and maybe a few more kidnappings in Ramsay Street.

While we can’t list all our favourite and memorable moments, check out some of our biggest stars top shows below..

Sandra Sully

Grant Denyer

Julia Morris

Andy Allen

Angela Bishop

Melissa Leong

Waleed Aly

Sam Taunton

Channel 10 Telly-Brates Six Decades Of Television Magic
NEXT STORY

Channel 10 Telly-Brates Six Decades Of Television Magic

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Channel 10 Telly-Brates Six Decades Of Television Magic

    Channel 10 Telly-Brates Six Decades Of Television Magic

    For six decades, Channel 10 has provided Australians with comedy, drama, reality, news, sport, and entertainment.
    Hunted 2024: Everything To Know About The Million Dollar Heist

    Hunted 2024: Everything To Know About The Million Dollar Heist

    Before it premieres on Monday, August 12 at 7.30, here's everything you need to know about Hunted Season 3.
    Brace Yourself For Sun, Sea And Starkers Singletons On A Mission To Find Love

    Brace Yourself For Sun, Sea And Starkers Singletons On A Mission To Find Love

    Dating Naked UK. Premieres Exclusively On Paramount+ On Saturday, 24 August.
    The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers Returns For A Second Season

    The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers Returns For A Second Season

    The New Season Premieres Wednesday, 14 August At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play, Or Stream The Entire Series On Paramount+.
    'You Can Always Make A Difference': Dogfather Graeme Hall Returns For Season 2 Of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

    'You Can Always Make A Difference': Dogfather Graeme Hall Returns For Season 2 Of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

    Master dog trainer Graeme Hall is back on Australian soil for a new season of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia, premiering Tuesday, July 23 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.