Aussie Dolphins Break Olympic Record In 400m Relay
Aussie Dolphins Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell have triumphed in the women's 4x200 metre freestyle, setting a new Olympic record in the process. Mollie's sister, Sophie O'Callaghan, joins us.

6 mins

100-Year-Old Gwen’s Secret To A Long Life (Bottoms Up!)

100-year-old Gwen Jackson lives life in the fast lane and shares her cheeky secret to her long and glorious life.

4 mins

Kate Gudinski: Why I'm Sharing My Dad's Legacy

The late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski launched the careers of Australia's most iconic artists and his daughter Kate Gudinski shares why she is sharing the story of her dad's legacy in a new podcast series as well as the time Madonna gave her a piggyback.

6 mins

4 mins

Adelaide Makes Top 20 Most Beautiful Cities In The World 

Sorry Sydney, but Adelaide has been named one of the most beautiful cities in the world, so how did the City of Churches make the list?

4 mins

Australia's Olympic Success Continues

Australia is now fourth on the medal tally for the Paris Olympics after swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan won the 200-metre freestyle final, with Ariarne Titmus coming in second. Director of Sports at St Peters Western Swimming Club Shaun Nodwell joins us.

4 mins

The Inspired Unemployed Take On Cody Simpson At Swimming

Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed took on Cody Simpson in a swimming challenge, and it didn't go too well for boys.

7 mins

Fight To Get Rid Of NDAs Silencing Workplace Harassment Victims

One in three people have been sexually harassed in the workplace in the last five years.  But the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases means many victims are being silenced unnecessarily, and now they're fighting back.

5 mins

What Kids Really Think Of The Olympics

The Paris Olympics have kicked off, so Susie Youssef visited the kids of Bronte Public School to see what they think of Paris and what sport they want to see at the games.

