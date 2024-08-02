News
100-Year-Old Gwen’s Secret To A Long Life (Bottoms Up!)
100-year-old Gwen Jackson lives life in the fast lane and shares her cheeky secret to her long and glorious life.
Kate Gudinski: Why I'm Sharing My Dad's Legacy
The late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski launched the careers of Australia's most iconic artists and his daughter Kate Gudinski shares why she is sharing the story of her dad's legacy in a new podcast series as well as the time Madonna gave her a piggyback.
Aussie Dolphins Break Olympic Record In 400m Relay
Aussie Dolphins Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell have triumphed in the women's 4x200 metre freestyle, setting a new Olympic record in the process. Mollie's sister, Sophie O'Callaghan, joins us.
Adelaide Makes Top 20 Most Beautiful Cities In The World
Sorry Sydney, but Adelaide has been named one of the most beautiful cities in the world, so how did the City of Churches make the list?
Australia's Olympic Success Continues
Australia is now fourth on the medal tally for the Paris Olympics after swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan won the 200-metre freestyle final, with Ariarne Titmus coming in second. Director of Sports at St Peters Western Swimming Club Shaun Nodwell joins us.
The Inspired Unemployed Take On Cody Simpson At Swimming
Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed took on Cody Simpson in a swimming challenge, and it didn't go too well for boys.
Fight To Get Rid Of NDAs Silencing Workplace Harassment Victims
One in three people have been sexually harassed in the workplace in the last five years. But the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases means many victims are being silenced unnecessarily, and now they're fighting back.