Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Emotional Olympic Games

Andy Murray's professional tennis career, packed with highlights and maybe the occasional low, has finally ended with a loss in the Paris Olympics doubles quarter-finals.

The 37-year-old had said the 2024 Summer Games would be the final event of his career, and he and his partner Dan Evans were beaten by the American duo of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul 6-2 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The British pair had managed to stave off a total of seven match points - well, in this case, let's call them "retirement points" - earlier in the tournament, five in the first round and then two more in the second round, to extend Murray's career.

But they could not create that sort of magic again against the third-seeded Fritz and Paul.

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds - from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His first Wimbledon championship, in 2013, made Murray the first man from Britain to win that trophy in 77 years.

He also won the title at the All England Club in 2016. His initial major championship came at the US Open in 2012.

Murray has dealt with a series of injuries in the latter stages of his career, including needing two hip operations, one for a metal implant in 2019. Most recently, he had surgery to remove a cyst from his spine last month.

That forced him to skip the singles events at Wimbledon, where he and his older brother, Jamie, lost in the first round of doubles, and the Olympics.

When Thursday's match ended, there was a standing ovation from the crowd. Paul and Fritz applauded, too, as did Evans.

On his way off the court as a competitor for the last time, Murray stopped and signed autographs for fans.

Within minutes, it was announced that the centre court at Queen's, which hosts the annual pre-Wimbledon tournament, would be renamed the Andy Murray Arena.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer perhaps spoke for a nation. Posting on X he wrote: "1 Davis Cup, 2 Olympic golds and 3 Grand Slams.

"But more than that, thanks @andy_murray for two decades of phenomenal entertainment and sportsmanship.

"A true British great."

With AAP.

