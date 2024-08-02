The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

M Night Shyamalan's Trap Hits Aussie Screens

M Night Shyamalan's Trap Hits Aussie Screens

M Night Shyamalan's new psychological thriller Trap is set to hit Aussie screens this weekend and spike your blood pressure.

Josh Hartnett plays a totally normal dad taking his daughter to a totally normal concert...until… Yep, there’s a serial killer at the concert. Yep, they told the concession guy this top-secret information. And yep, he’s now telling this complete stranger everything. So yep, guess who turns out to be the serial killer?

Calming things down now, with family drama Ezra.

While struggling to co-parent with his ex-wife, stand-up comic Max risks it all to hit the road with his autistic son. And if you're thinking “who has time to take a spontaneous road trip with their kid?”- comedians have the time. We have so much time.

With a stacked cast of Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, and Whoopi Goldberg, you’ll laugh but most probably cry, because who knew kidnapping could be so emotional?

This one’ll make you laugh but most probably cry.

Enough tears! I want Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and co on a girls’ trip and I want it now! Enter, The Fabulous Four.

Three lifelong friends head to Florida to see their old college pal, but surprise! It’s for a VERY unexpected wedding

As they kick it in Florida a few more twists are revealed like – oh! let me guess - she’s a serial killer!

60-year-olds on Tik Tok? Wow. And you thought Trap looked scary!

Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Emotional Olympic Games
NEXT STORY

Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Emotional Olympic Games

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Emotional Olympic Games

Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Emotional Olympic Games

Andy Murray's professional tennis career, packed with highlights and maybe the occasional low, has finally ended with a loss in the Paris Olympics doubles quarter-finals.
Hilarious Moment Young Soccer Fan Doesn’t Recognise Rihanna

Hilarious Moment Young Soccer Fan Doesn’t Recognise Rihanna

Footage has surfaced online showing the moment a young soccer fan doesn’t recognise superstar and makeup mogul Rihanna, asking her to photograph him with Manchester City’s ace Jack Grealish.
Snoop Dogg Dubs Himself MVP Of The Olympics

Snoop Dogg Dubs Himself MVP Of The Olympics

Special NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg has done nearly everything except compete during the Olympics, and he has now declared himself the MVP of the Olympics.
Katie Ledecky Wins 13th Medal To Become Most Decorated Female US Olympian Of All Time

Katie Ledecky Wins 13th Medal To Become Most Decorated Female US Olympian Of All Time

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has won a silver medal in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, making her the most decorated female US Olympian of all-time with a total of 13 medals.
World Obsessed With Italian Olympian’s Cheese Sponsorship

World Obsessed With Italian Olympian’s Cheese Sponsorship

Olympian Giorgia Villa may have helped Italy win its first Olympic silver medal in Gymnastics, but it’s her iconic cheese sponsorship deal that has the internet obsessing over the 21-year-old gymnast.