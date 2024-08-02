M Night Shyamalan's Trap Hits Aussie Screens

Josh Hartnett plays a totally normal dad taking his daughter to a totally normal concert...until… Yep, there’s a serial killer at the concert. Yep, they told the concession guy this top-secret information. And yep, he’s now telling this complete stranger everything. So yep, guess who turns out to be the serial killer?

Calming things down now, with family drama Ezra.

While struggling to co-parent with his ex-wife, stand-up comic Max risks it all to hit the road with his autistic son. And if you're thinking “who has time to take a spontaneous road trip with their kid?”- comedians have the time. We have so much time.

With a stacked cast of Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, and Whoopi Goldberg, you’ll laugh but most probably cry, because who knew kidnapping could be so emotional?

This one’ll make you laugh but most probably cry.

Enough tears! I want Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and co on a girls’ trip and I want it now! Enter, The Fabulous Four.

Three lifelong friends head to Florida to see their old college pal, but surprise! It’s for a VERY unexpected wedding

As they kick it in Florida a few more twists are revealed like – oh! let me guess - she’s a serial killer!

60-year-olds on Tik Tok? Wow. And you thought Trap looked scary!