World Obsessed With Italian Olympian’s Cheese Sponsorship

On Tuesday, alongside her five teammates, Villa helped Italy secure its first Olympic medal in gymnastics in nearly a century.

However, it’s her unique sponsorship deal that has caught the attention of many.

Following the women’s gymnastics final on Tuesday, fans were quick to learn that the 21-year-old gymnast was previously sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano.

“I need the people to know that Olympic silver medalist Giorgia Villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and regularly posts pics of herself with giant wheels of cheese,” one user wrote on X.

“Olympic silver medalist Giorgia Villa sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano,” another X user said. “Could it be more Italian than this?”

“Giorgia Villa is really out here living all our dreams,” someone else said.

Villa first began working with Parmigiano Reggiano in 2021, with Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport hailing the partnership as “confirming how the combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition.”

Parmigiano Reggiano claims that parmesan is “suitable for a sports diet,” and Villa is not the only Italian athlete it has sponsored.

Other sports stars to be sponsored by the big wheel of cheese include tennis player Jannik Sinner, fencer Matteo Neri, basketballer Nico Mannion, and paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti.

It’s unclear if Villa is still under contract with Parmigiano Reggiano, as she hasn’t posted a cheese-themed photo on social media since 2022.