Snoop Dogg Dubs Himself MVP Of The Olympics

Special NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg has done nearly everything except compete during the Olympics, and he has now declared himself the MVP of the Olympics.

Chatting with NBC’s Mike Tirico during Wednesday's prime-time Paris Games broadcast, Snoop Dogg spoke of his time working as special correspondent for the 2024 games.

"Man, this is a grind out here," Snoop said. "But I’m having so much fun."

He continued, "Mike, I may be the MVP of the Olympics, just saying."

The 52-year-old legend’s statement isn’t so far-fetched.

Snoop has had the chance to walk the Olympic torch through the streets of Paris ahead of the opening ceremony, and even had a "synchronised swimming" session with former athlete Michael Phelps.

Now Snoop has joined the men's basketball team on its bus and train journey down to Lille, where group phase games are being played.

The iconic rapper played music while traveling with the NBA players to hype them up, starting with the “Super Fly” soundtrack, a classic by Curtis Mayfield.

“LeBron, naturally, nodded his head, because he understands old school,” Snoop said.

“But I had to switch it up, I had to put on some rap, because [22-year-old Timberwolves player] Anthony Edwards was sitting right next to me, and he’s not moving. Let me get him to move,” Snoop said.

Snoop said that even though the men’s basketball players are on competing teams in the NBA, “I felt a lot of brotherhood, of camaraderie. I felt them ego-checking themselves at the door.”

