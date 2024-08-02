The Project

Hilarious Moment Young Soccer Fan Doesn’t Recognise Rihanna

Hilarious Moment Young Soccer Fan Doesn't Recognise Rihanna

Footage has surfaced online showing the moment a young soccer fan doesn’t recognise superstar and makeup mogul Rihanna, asking her to photograph him with Manchester City’s ace Jack Grealish.

Rihanna was in New York to watch Manchester City's preseason loss to AC Milan at Yankee Stadium, where she posed alongside soccer pros Christian Pulisic, Jack Grealish and Yunus Musah.

While mingling with the team, the billionaire was interrupted by a young boy, requesting the singer take a photo of him with his idols.

A clip of the sweet moment has been shared on X, showing Rihanna happily obliging and sitting down on a nearby chair in order to get the perfect shot, and commenters thought it was hilarious that this young boy didn’t realise who he was in the presence of.

'The younger generation doesn't recognise Rihanna anymore and it's all her fault,' one salty user said.

'That lady hasn't made an album in almost 10 years. These kids look 8-9. They don't know nothing about that, ' another added.

'She needs to drop that album and reclaim her throne'... 'She better put new music out tomorrow!'

Many said that there was no way the young boy would have known who Rihanna was, given she hasn’t released an album since 2016.

