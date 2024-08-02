Katie Ledecky Wins 13th Medal To Become Most Decorated Female US Olympian Of All Time

Australia took out gold and set a new record time of 7:38.08. The US team took silver in a time of 7:40.86, and China secured bronze with 7:42.34.

Ledecky’s 13th medal comes just a day after winning her first gold of the Paris Games. Ledecky won in Wednesday’s 1,500-metre freestyle.

Speaking to reporters about etching her name into the history books, Ledecky said she doesn’t want to get caught up in that.

“I try not to think about history very much,” she said.

“I know those names, those people I’m up with. They’re people I looked up to when I first started swimming. So it’s an honor to be named among them. I’m grateful for them inspiring me. There are so many great swimmers that have helped me get to this moment.”

Speaking on whether she’s gunning to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the 27-year-old Ledecky says, “I don’t feel like I’m close to being finished in this sport yet.

“I’d love to continue on and just seeing the kind of support that the French athletes are getting here, I think all the US athletes are thinking about how cool that could be in Los Angeles, having the home crowd. So, that would be amazing to compete there.”

Ledecky is set to swim again in the 800m freestyle on Saturday.