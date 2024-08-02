The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Katie Ledecky Wins 13th Medal To Become Most Decorated Female US Olympian Of All Time

Katie Ledecky Wins 13th Medal To Become Most Decorated Female US Olympian Of All Time

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has won a silver medal in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, making her the most decorated female US Olympian of all-time with a total of 13 medals.

Australia took out gold and set a new record time of 7:38.08. The US team took silver in a time of 7:40.86, and China secured bronze with 7:42.34.

Ledecky’s 13th medal comes just a day after winning her first gold of the Paris Games. Ledecky won in Wednesday’s 1,500-metre freestyle.

Speaking to reporters about etching her name into the history books, Ledecky said she doesn’t want to get caught up in that.

“I try not to think about history very much,” she said.

“I know those names, those people I’m up with. They’re people I looked up to when I first started swimming. So it’s an honor to be named among them. I’m grateful for them inspiring me. There are so many great swimmers that have helped me get to this moment.”

Speaking on whether she’s gunning to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the 27-year-old Ledecky says, “I don’t feel like I’m close to being finished in this sport yet.

“I’d love to continue on and just seeing the kind of support that the French athletes are getting here, I think all the US athletes are thinking about how cool that could be in Los Angeles, having the home crowd. So, that would be amazing to compete there.”

Ledecky is set to swim again in the 800m freestyle on Saturday.

M Night Shyamalan's Trap Hits Aussie Screens
NEXT STORY

M Night Shyamalan's Trap Hits Aussie Screens

Advertisement

Related Articles

M Night Shyamalan's Trap Hits Aussie Screens

M Night Shyamalan's Trap Hits Aussie Screens

M Night Shyamalan's new psychological thriller Trap is set to hit Aussie screens this weekend and spike your blood pressure.
Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Emotional Olympic Games

Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Emotional Olympic Games

Andy Murray's professional tennis career, packed with highlights and maybe the occasional low, has finally ended with a loss in the Paris Olympics doubles quarter-finals.
Hilarious Moment Young Soccer Fan Doesn’t Recognise Rihanna

Hilarious Moment Young Soccer Fan Doesn’t Recognise Rihanna

Footage has surfaced online showing the moment a young soccer fan doesn’t recognise superstar and makeup mogul Rihanna, asking her to photograph him with Manchester City’s ace Jack Grealish.
Snoop Dogg Dubs Himself MVP Of The Olympics

Snoop Dogg Dubs Himself MVP Of The Olympics

Special NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg has done nearly everything except compete during the Olympics, and he has now declared himself the MVP of the Olympics.
World Obsessed With Italian Olympian’s Cheese Sponsorship

World Obsessed With Italian Olympian’s Cheese Sponsorship

Olympian Giorgia Villa may have helped Italy win its first Olympic silver medal in Gymnastics, but it’s her iconic cheese sponsorship deal that has the internet obsessing over the 21-year-old gymnast.