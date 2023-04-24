Meet The Stellar Cast Of 10's Compelling Crime Drama, North Shore

John Bradley (Game of Thrones, Moonfall), Golden Globe winner and three-time EMMY award nominee Joanne Froggatt (Liar, The Commons), Kirsty Sturgess (Thirteen Lives, Young Rock), Dan Spielman (New Gold Mountain, The Code), Rob Carlton (Paper Giants, Chandon) and Matt Passmore (Frayed, The Glades) headline North Shore, the six-part crime thriller for Network 10 and Paramount UK.

Created by Mike Bullen (Cold Feet) and directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing from Marcia Gardner (The Doctor Blake Mysteries), the cast also includes Rhys Muldoon (Interceptor, New Gold Mountain), Claire Lovering (Class of ’07, The Letdown) and Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer, Next Goal Wins).

Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team up to solve a complex murder mystery after the 19-year-old daughter of a UK politician is found dead.

But this international investigation will expose more than murder, as the two detectives begin to uncover a conspiracy with political consequences.

The series is produced by Diane Haddon (The Secrets She Keeps S2, The Commons, The Code) and executive produced by Beach Road Pictures’ David Maher and David Taylor, Mike Bullen and Network 10’s Rick Maier.

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content & Programming, Paramount Australia & New Zealand, said: "We are thrilled to be teaming up with Mike Bullen, Gregor Jordan and Beach Road Pictures on this compelling drama, set on the North Shore of our beautiful harbour city and brought to life by a great cast of international and local actors.

“Local productions are a priority for us and I’m certain North Shore will be another gleaming example of great television that can be created right here in our own backyard.”

David Maher and David Taylor said: “North Shore is a gripping crime story as strong on character as it is on plot. We’re excited to be working with the stellar team of Mike Bullen, Gregor Jordan and such a brilliant cast to bring it to life.”

Produced by Beach Road Pictures, North Shore is financed by Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. It is also produced in association with, and distributed internationally by, ITV Studios.

North Shore Begins Wednesday, May 10 on 10 and 10 Play on Demand