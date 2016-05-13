Reynold’s Top 5 MasterChef Desserts

Coconut Panna Cotta - Episode 1
The quality, sophistication and sheer beauty of Reynold’s audition dish hinted at big things. After licking the plate clean, the judges – and Australia – waited with baited breath for his next creation.
The Forbidden Fruit - Episode 6
Straight off the bat in his second week, Reynold did not disappoint. The Forbidden Fruit – a delectable chocolate mousse hidden under a raspberry coulis, ganache and cocoa-butter on a chocolate soil – became one of the most memorable dishes of the season.
Tempered Chocolate Log with Chocolate Raspberry Ganache and Chocolate Soil - Episode 31
Reynold continued his whimsical exploration of nature, food and meaning with his Tempered Chocolate Log, a dish so life-like that it tricked the eye and delighted the senses.
Passionfruit Sphere and Coconut Granita with Pineapple - Episode 48
One visually exquisite and drama-filled dessert followed another. By this stage in the competition, Reynold had proved himself worthy of the ‘dessert king’ nickname.
Chocolate with Orange and Rosemary - Episode 55
One of his last recipes before his exit in the final weeks of the competition gave just a taste of Reynold’s potential post-MasterChef: think incredible flavour combinations and stunning presentation coupled with his signature playfulness.
