Reynold’s Top 5 MasterChef Desserts

As a contestant he established himself as the ‘king of desserts,’ but now Reynold Poernomo is poised to return to MasterChef as a guest chef to set contestants a devilishly difficult challenge.

Coconut Panna Cotta - Episode 1

The quality, sophistication and sheer beauty of Reynold’s audition dish hinted at big things. After licking the plate clean, the judges – and Australia – waited with baited breath for his next creation.

Reynold Poernomo, KOI, MasterChef Australia, season 8, 2016, channel 10, ten, cooking, reality, Matt Preston, George Calombaris, Gary Meghan

The Forbidden Fruit - Episode 6

Straight off the bat in his second week, Reynold did not disappoint. The Forbidden Fruit – a delectable chocolate mousse hidden under a raspberry coulis, ganache and cocoa-butter on a chocolate soil – became one of the most memorable dishes of the season.

Reynold Poernomo, KOI, MasterChef Australia, season 8, 2016, channel 10, ten, cooking, reality, Matt Preston, George Calombaris, Gary Meghan

Tempered Chocolate Log with Chocolate Raspberry Ganache and Chocolate Soil - Episode 31

Reynold continued his whimsical exploration of nature, food and meaning with his Tempered Chocolate Log, a dish so life-like that it tricked the eye and delighted the senses.

Reynold Poernomo, KOI, MasterChef Australia, season 8, 2016, channel 10, ten, cooking, reality, Matt Preston, George Calombaris, Gary Meghan

Passionfruit Sphere and Coconut Granita with Pineapple - Episode 48

One visually exquisite and drama-filled dessert followed another. By this stage in the competition, Reynold had proved himself worthy of the ‘dessert king’ nickname.

Reynold Poernomo, KOI, MasterChef Australia, season 8, 2016, channel 10, ten, cooking, reality, Matt Preston, George Calombaris, Gary Meghan

Chocolate with Orange and Rosemary - Episode 55

One of his last recipes before his exit in the final weeks of the competition gave just a taste of Reynold’s potential post-MasterChef: think incredible flavour combinations and stunning presentation coupled with his signature playfulness.

Reynold Poernomo, KOI, MasterChef Australia, season 8, 2016, channel 10, ten, cooking, reality, Matt Preston, George Calombaris, Gary Meghan

Visit KOI's official website or follow @koidb on Instagram

