Reynold’s Top 5 MasterChef Desserts

The quality, sophistication and sheer beauty of Reynold’s audition dish hinted at big things. After licking the plate clean, the judges – and Australia – waited with baited breath for his next creation.

Straight off the bat in his second week, Reynold did not disappoint. The Forbidden Fruit – a delectable chocolate mousse hidden under a raspberry coulis, ganache and cocoa-butter on a chocolate soil – became one of the most memorable dishes of the season.

Reynold continued his whimsical exploration of nature, food and meaning with his Tempered Chocolate Log, a dish so life-like that it tricked the eye and delighted the senses.

One visually exquisite and drama-filled dessert followed another. By this stage in the competition, Reynold had proved himself worthy of the ‘dessert king’ nickname.

One of his last recipes before his exit in the final weeks of the competition gave just a taste of Reynold’s potential post-MasterChef: think incredible flavour combinations and stunning presentation coupled with his signature playfulness.

Visit KOI's official website or follow @koidb on Instagram