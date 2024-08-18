MasterChef

TV Week Logie Awards 2024: MasterChef Australia Wins Best Competition Reality Program

Andy Allen paid tribute to his "late, great mate" Jock Zonfrillo, accepting an award for their final season together.

On Sunday night, the 64th annual TV Week Logie Awards celebrated the best and brightest in Aussie TV, and in an emotional win for MasterChef Australia they took home the award for Best Competition Reality Program.

Celebrating Season 15, which aired in 2023 and was the final season filmed before the tragic death of Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen accepted the award in a prerecorded message, thanking Network 10 and Endemol Shine, adding, "Sixteen seasons in and we're still coming home with Logies".

Andy Allen TV Week Logie Awards
Andy Allen accepts the TV Week Logie Award for Best Competition Reality Program for MasterChef Australia Season 15.

"To the audience, support has been massive over the last couple of years so each and every one of you, thank you so much for reaching out," Andy continued.

Andy then paid tribute to his good mate and co-host Jock, "Because it's the last season that we were doing the dance together.

"It's always emotional talking about him but I know he'll be up there having a Whisky for us so you guys do it as well."

