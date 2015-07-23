MasterChef

MasterChef Family Update: Courtney Roulston from Series 2

For too long salad has been ignored by mainstream diners. One MasterChef veteran is aiming to change that.

Courtney Roulston, who finished fifth in series two of MasterChef, with be ad-dressing the salad issue with a new cookbook, The Salad Kitchen. She’s out to show that you DO make friends with salad.

The book curates and compiles hundreds of Courtney’s original recipes, providing simple step-by-step guides to produce “zingy, explosive dishes” with fresh, healthy ingredients.

“Every day since MasterChef, my life has been filled with the wonderful world of food! For me, the learning, excitement and fun didn’t just come to a halt when the show finished,” Courtney says.

She says she’s always adding to her repertoire. “I’m still learning, every day. I’m tremendously excited that I’m able to showcase all of my very own recipes in this book.”

After MasterChef, Courtney has set up her own catering company, hosted cooking programs on TV, acted as an ambassador for Coles and even cooked for former Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

After Salad Kitchen, she aims to release another cookbook – ‘Salads in a Jar.’

For more information on Courtney’s Salad Kitchen, check out this website

