Get A First Look At MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites

Over the years, MasterChef Australia has created superstars of the kitchen with a special love for food that has the magical ability to transform and inspire.

And this year, it’s going to be extra special with MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites. With 12 of MasterChef Australia’s favourite contestants coming back to the kitchen, and 12 new faces who are the finest home cooks in Australia right now.

The action-packed season of thrills, chills and kitchen spills will unfold under the keen eye of judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen.