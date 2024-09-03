AFC Champions League Two

Preview: 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Watch Sydney FC in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two live and free on 10 Play

The inaugural AFC Champions League Two (formerly AFC Cup) season will see 32 teams competing for top honours in the Continent’s brand-new second-tier men’s club competition.

The 2024/25 ACL Two will see the 32 teams (16 teams from the West and 16 from the East region) divided evenly into eight groups to contest a round-robin, home-and-away format from September 17 to December 5.

The top two finishers from each group advance to the double-legged Round of 16, which takes place from February 11 to 20, 2025. The pairings will be determined by the Knockout Stage draw, which will also chart the pathways for the Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Final.

Watch Sydney FC's ACL Two campaign live and free on 10 Play (Photo by Wong Fok Loy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sydney FC set to feature in the ACL Two

Sydney FC will be Australia's representative in the upcoming 2024/25 ACL Two.

The Sky Blues booked their spot in the competition after being crowned Australia Cup 2023 champions.

This will be their first appearance in the ACL Two however they are no stranger to continental football having featured seven times already in the ACL.

Ufuk Talay's side have been drawn into Group E for this season's competition and will face off against Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Hong Kong’s Eastern FC and Philippines’ Kaya F.C.–Iloilo.

They will play their home matches from Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah and begin the group stage at home against Eastern FC on Thursday 19th September, kicking off at 8pm AEST.

Back-to-back away fixtures at Kaya FC Iloilo and Hiroshima will follow while their group stage commitments will wrap up on Thursday, 5 December at home to Kaya.

The Sky Blues have already gone head to head with the Philippines' outfit when they beat them 5-0 in an AFC Champions League qualifier in 2022.

You will be able to watch all of Sydney FC's matches live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

