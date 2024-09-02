AFC Champions League Elite

AFC Champions League Elite

All the information ahead of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite

40 mins

2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Draw

Watch the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Group Stage Draw

2024/2025

About the Show

The AFC Champions League Elite is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation, and contested by Asia's top-division football clubs.

The 2024/25 Champions League Elite will have Central Coast Mariners as the sole Australian representative after they were crowned 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Premiers.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2024/25 tournament.

