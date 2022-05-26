The AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 will see the best nations from the Asian Football Confederation battle it out to be crowned champions. The tournament is compromised of 16 teams and will take place from 1-19 June.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2022 tournament with every match streamed live on Paramount+.

10 play will have you covered with all the highlights from each of the Australian U23 matches.

Check out the AFC U23 Asian Cup fixtures below.

AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Fixtures

Squad named for Australia's AFC U23 Asian Cup quest