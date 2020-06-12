Eseries Round 4 - Tracks

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

This circuit opened in 1978 in Montreal, Canada. It is located on a man-made island.

Originally called the Notre Dame Circuit it was renamed in 1984 as a tribute to Canadian F1 driver Gilles Villeneuve, father of Jacques Villeneuve who joined V8 Supercars in 2010 and 2012 for several races.

The circuit is 4.361 km in length and has 14 turns.

It hosts the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, and in the past, NASCAR and Champ Car races.

Watkins Glen

This circuit is in New York State, USA. A three-hour drive from New York City.

It hosts NASCAR events throughout the year, and the F1 US Grand Prix was held there from 1961 to 1980.

Originally public roads were used for races before a permanent circuit was built in 1956.

The circuit is 5.552 km in length with 11 turns.

Former V8 Supercar driver Marcus Ambrose holds the NASCAS Cup Series lap record with a time of 1:08.113 set in 2014. He won 6 races at this circuit.