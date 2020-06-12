BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

Eseries Round 3 - Tracks

Bathurst - details on the track for Round 3

Mount Panorama

What can be written about Mount Panorama that hasn’t already been said? It’s the greatest, most famous and most testing racetrack in Australia.

The circuit was officially opened in 1938. Before that it was a dirt track, tourist drive.

The track is 6.213 km in length. There is a 174 metre difference between its highest and lowest points.

Each October thousands of Australian and international race fans converge on the Mountain to watch the Bathurst 1000. With many more tuning in from all over the world to watch it on TV as well.

The undisputed King of the Mountain is Peter Brock, having won the big race nine times between 1972 and 1987.

Regarding V8 Supercars, the lap record is held by Chaz Mostert, with a time of 2:04.7602 in a Ford Mustang GT in 2019.

