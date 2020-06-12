Eseries Round 2 - Tracks

Silverstone

Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, is considered the home of British Motor Racing.

The circuit was originally a converted wartime airfield and first held the British Grand in 1948.

The track is 5.890 km in length with 18 turns.

It plays host to the British F1 Grand Prix, MotoGP, Superbike World Championship and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, amongst many other races.

Australia’s Mark Webber won the 2010 British Grand Prix here in a nail biter beating Lewis Hamilton by just one second.

Lewis Hamilton holds the official race lap record with a time of 1:27.369 set in the 2019 British Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Barcelona

Located in Catalunya, Spain, the racecourse opened in 1991.

It’s home to the Spanish F1 Grand Prix, Spanish Touring Car Championship, MotoGP, FIA Rallycross World Championship and is used for F1 testing throughout the year.

The track is 4.655 km in length with 16 turns.

Wind is a big factor at this track so good aerodynamics are necessary. Turn one is the main overtaking area so keep an eye on that during the race.

Michael Schumacher achieved his first win as a Ferrari driver in 1996 at this course.