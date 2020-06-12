Eseries Round 1 - Tracks

Phillip Island

Phillip Island, in Victoria, Australia, first hosted motor racing back in 1928. The circuit in its current configuration was first raced in 1956. The track has been closed several times over the years, mainly due to financial difficulties or the track being in disrepair. In the 1980s the track was finally upgraded when the bridge from the mainland was upgraded, allowing proper machinery to cross to the island and lay a proper surface.

Over the years the 4.445 km track with 12 turns has hosted the Australian Touring Car Championship which became V8 Supercars, the MotoGP and the Superbike World Championships

The weather is always a factor in any race held at Phillip Island. Being on the coast of Victoria, there is always four seasons in one day.

The third corner is named after Casey Stoner, the Australian two-time MotoGP World Champion. He won six consecutive Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island from 2007 to 2012.

Monza

This historic track was built in 1922, just north of Milan, Italy. It is the third oldest racing circuit in the world.

The track is 5.793 km in length with 11 turns.

It is the home of the F1 Italian Grand Prix. It also plays host to the European Le Mans Series and International GT Open.

In more recent times, an F1 car reached 359.7 km/h down the start/finish section of the track in 2019.

Over the years, during the F1, the course has sadly seen the deaths of 52 drivers and 35 spectators.