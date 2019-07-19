Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

The Ultimate Survival Kit

The Ultimate Survival Kit

Survivors Ready? It's time to choose your side with our Survivor themed party pack.

Season 4's premiere is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning your Survivor Premiere party. From Survivor themed bunting to DIY Survivor torches - we've got it all!

How to build your DIY Survivor Torch

Step 1: Cut along the outer dotted lines of part 1

Step 2: Bend to create a cylinder, then tape together along the line as indicated.

Repeat for parts 2 and 3

Step 3: Feed part 2 through part 1 to sit beneath. Then feed part 3 through both to sit as the torch’s base.

Use extra tape if needed to secure sections together.

Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders premieres 7.30 Wednesday on 10 &  10 play

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Advertisement

Related Articles

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.