The Ultimate Survival Kit

Season 4's premiere is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning your Survivor Premiere party. From Survivor themed bunting to DIY Survivor torches - we've got it all!
How to build your DIY Survivor Torch
Step 1: Cut along the outer dotted lines of part 1
Step 2: Bend to create a cylinder, then tape together along the line as indicated.
Repeat for parts 2 and 3
Step 3: Feed part 2 through part 1 to sit beneath. Then feed part 3 through both to sit as the torch’s base.
Use extra tape if needed to secure sections together.