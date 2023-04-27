AFC: Champions League

Extras2022 FixturesArticlesGalleriesHome
Back

Watch the AFC Champions League Final live on Paramount+

Watch the AFC Champions League Final live on Paramount+

Watch the 2022/23 AFC Champions League Final live on Paramount+

After an extensive campaign we are down to just two teams in the AFC Champions League - Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan and Saudi outfit, Al Hilal.

These two sides have history, coming up against each other in not one, but two other Champions League Finals.

It was Urawa who came out on top in their first meeting back in 2017 before Al Hilal got their revenge two years later.

Who will claim the title in the latest battle between these two rivals?

Watch the decider on Saturday, 6 May from 1850, kick off 1900 AEST live on Paramount+

Watch: AFC Champions League Promo

How To Watch The 2022 AFC Champions League
NEXT STORY

How To Watch The 2022 AFC Champions League

Advertisement

Related Articles

How To Watch The 2022 AFC Champions League

How To Watch The 2022 AFC Champions League

Watch all of the 2022 AFC Champions League matches LIVE on Paramount+. Plus catch all Australian teams live and free on 10 play
2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures

2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures

Find all the information for the 2022 AFC Champions League campaign below.
More about the AFC Champions League

More about the AFC Champions League

Find out more about what the AFC Champions League is and some interesting facts.
AFC Champions League: History

AFC Champions League: History

A walk down memory lane- recalling the history of the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club competition.
AFC Champions League Winners in the FIFA Club World Cup

AFC Champions League Winners in the FIFA Club World Cup

The winners of the AFC Champions League earn themselves a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup, here are their results from the international comp.