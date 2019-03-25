10 play Trending

Young Transgender Woman Georgie Stone Joins Neighbours

Everyone is welcome on Neighbours, and Channel 10 has been eager to announce the arrival of Advocate for Gender Diverse Youth and proud transgender woman, Georgie Stone, to the town of Erinsborough!

There is no doubt that Georgie, recently named the Hero Of The Year at the 2019 LGBTI Awards, will shine as a young Aussie actress, and she is adamant on using her platform to fight for gender diverse youth after realising through her own gender transition that there is a huge imbalance both politically and socially. 

Georgie initially approached Neighbours’ producers with the desire to portray some of her own experiences in the trans community on screen, and later this year will play the show’s first transgender character, where she will have a special connection with a member of one of Ramsay Street’s favourite families.

On her role, Georgie said: “I am so excited to be joining such an iconic show. Neighbours is all about telling stories we can connect to, stories that reflect our society today.

“It has progressed so much since it first began, which is why I thought it was time to have a trans character on the show. I can’t wait for everyone to meet her.” Neither can we!

Georgie has been working with writers and producers for the last eight months to accurately integrate parts of her life story into the much-loved Aussie drama, and will officially begin filming for her guest role in June.

You can catch her in action on Neighbours on 10 Peach and 10 play later this year.

