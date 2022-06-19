10 play Trending

TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie

The HYBPA? boys celebrated the show’s sixth win with a hilarious speech.

The 62nd Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards kicked off on Sunday night, celebrating the best in Aussie TV after a two-year hiatus.

For Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee there was even more reason to smile when Have You Been Paying Attention? took home its sixth Logie, winning Most Popular Comedy Program for the third time.

“We love making this show and putting it into your living room every Monday night,” Tom said, accepting the award.

“For me as host, one of my great privileges is being in a studio every week with five incredibly fantastically talented contestants. One of whom joins me on stage this evening to accept this award.

“Thank you, especially to our audience. For the people who stuck with us who voted for us, and who are there right from the early seasons where, well, we were that close to 10 peach,” he joked.

After Ed joked that Sam had invited the entire cast of Married At First Sight up to his hotel room, Sam also had a few jokes of his own, acknowledging the recent win of Travel Guides.

“You can do an episode coming from the table up to the stage. Congratulations,” Sam said.

“Also, I did want to acknowledge running into the 1967 Gold Logie winner Hazel Phillips who is here tonight. 92 years of age… Bit awkward for Tom. It's weird when you run into an ex,” he said adding, “Sorry Hazel.”

MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
