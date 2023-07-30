10 play Trending

Logies 2023: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

There were tears all around when the Logie was dedicated to judge Jock Zonfrillo.

As the TV Week Logie Awards celebrated the best of Australian TV, MasterChef once again won the award for Most Popular Reality Program.

Accepting the award on the show’s behalf were Melissa Leong and the show’s Executive Producer, Marty Benson.

“It is such a pleasure and a privilege to be standing here amongst some of our incredible cast in this season Julie Goodwin said… "I came back to see what was left of me”, and I felt that. And I know our audience felt that as well,” Melissa said.

“That's where the magic is at. The stories told through food by our wonderful contestants is what makes the magic happen. So, thank you so much to Network Ten and to Endemol Shine for believing in us. Thank you so much to our incredible cast for constantly pouring out your hearts and souls and showing us who you are on the plate every single time.”

Fighting back tears, Melissa added, “Thank you so much for the audience for sticking with us, through thick and thin. Especially in the year that we've had.”

In April this year, the nation was shocked by the passing of beloved judge Jock Zonfrillo, and fans were treated to a final season with the celebrity chef. Accepting the award, Marty paid tribute to the great man.

“As I stand here tonight, it's still hard to believe that my mate and our amazing judge Jock is no longer with us. So, big man, this is 100% dedicated to you. Tonight we are going to celebrate Jock-style. Please, everybody, give it up for Jock Zonfrillo.”

As Marty gave a cheer in Jock’s signature style, fans were just as emotional celebrating the series.

