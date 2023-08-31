All The MTV You Love Is Now In One Place On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

Six new channels are now live, broadcasting the best of MTV 24/7 for your entertainment. We know scrolling to find something to watch can be one of the biggest pains, so why not kick back and let the good times roll with channels showing you exactly what you want all day every day?!

From reality hits to retro throwbacks, dating disasters to cutthroat competition, there's something for everyone! Here's what you can find on the MTV 10 Play channels!

MTV Reality

Enjoy a whole slate of some of MTV's classic reality shows. The show that defined a generation, Laguna Beach also launched the likes of Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Lo Bosworth into stardom. Similarly, The Hills followed Whitney Port as she arrived in New York City to start working for Diane von Fürstenberg. The influences of Laguna Beach can be felt in the similarly spectacular Siesta Key which followed the lives and loves of Juliete, Brandon, Madisson and all their beautiful friends. And if you're really after a dose of reality fun, check in to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, the series that follows the actor as she sets up her glam beach house in Mykonos.

MTV Retro

Looking for a blast from the past? Some of your favourite shows from yesteryear are back and just as good as you remember, like the ultimate animated classic Daria, which inspired a generation of monotone, sarcastic teens to live their best unenthused life. On the other hand, My Super Sweet 16 followed wealthy teens as they prep for the most important celebration of their lives: their sixteenth birthday party. Catch the ultimate prank show Punk'd to see celebs of the noughties put on blast as they're thrown into wild scenarios with hidden cameras capturing every reaction. And if you're after a truly wild ride, why not watch some classic Pimp My Ride, the show that took run-down vehicles and turned them into chariots of fire... and plasma TV screens.

MTV Entertainment

Fans of a belly laugh will love the double serve of Ridiculousness and Deliciousness. The first takes viral clips from all kinds of categories, entertaining those watching at home as well as a panel of special guests and a live audience. Meanwhile, the spinoff Deliciousness sees host Tiffani Thiessen serving up funny clips all around food. Want something more intense to sink your teeth into? Check out The Challenge, the iconic, cut-throat competition that sees reality stars from your favourite shows going head-to-head in some brutal physical challenges. Or follow journalist Dometi Pongo as he uncovers the truth behind shocking and deadly crimes committed against young people in True Life Crime.

MTV Dating

Looking for love in all the wrong places? MTV Dating is your one-stop shop for first-date butterflies to more ghosting than a haunted house. In Disaster Date, friends send their mates on the worst blind dates ever, what they don't realise is the whole thing is a setup, and everyone involved is an actor (thankfully!). If you're looking for something more real, check out Friendzone as people reveal their secret crushes to their best friends hoping to take things to the next level. Or check out Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly and Vinny and see if the two stars of Jersey Shore can find love when twenty women vie for their affection, will the bachelors settle down or will the allure of GTL life be too strong?

MTV Drama

For the drama lovers out there, we've got you covered! Shows aimed at teens like Finding Carter and Underemployed bring the laughs and the tears in equal measure. Meanwhile, both Faking It and Awkward follow stories of people desperate to fit in who find themselves having to live out a lie just to be accepted.

MTV The Shores

Lastly, the iconic reality franchise that created an absolute empire across the world. You'll get constant fun, laughs, fights and so many hangovers with Geordie Shore. See all your favourite Geordies as they navigate the tangled webs of love, friendship and fitting a job in between so many parties. It's the show that launched the careers of superstars like Charlotte Crosby, Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry.

Want more MTV? Check out all all of these and more streaming now on 10 Play!