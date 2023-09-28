10 Play's 10 Biggest Shows Of The Decade

It's 10 Play's birthday and to celebrate we're looking back at the shows you've loved over the last 10 years. From reality hits to sensational soaps and family-friendly fun, there's something for everything on 10 Play!

Here are the Top 10 shows on 10 Play:

MasterChef Australia

Hundreds of everyday Aussies have walked through those hallowed doors and into the world of MasterChef Australia, chasing their food dreams and pushing themselves to the limits. Watch the transformation of these incredible hopefuls as they go from home cooks to culinary geniuses. You'll laugh and cry, but most of all you'll drool!

Australian Survivor

The world's toughest game hit new highs when Jonathan LaPaglia flexed his arms and brought teams of Aussies against one another to blindside, backstab and compete in brutal and physically demanding challenges. With huge twists around every corner and some of the game's greatest players ever, see why Australian Survivor is considered one of the global franchise's best - and why it just keeps getting better!

The Bold and the Beautiful

The long-running soap opera continues to entertain fans around the world, and Aussies can't get enough of The Bold and the Beautiful. With episodes fast-tracked from the US, catch-up with the Forrester family and their fashion empire.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

It's the show that plucks celebs out of their cushy lives, away from their creature comforts and plonks them right in the middle of the jungle with the bare necessities. Throughout the years, I'm A Celeb has not only given us hysterically funny Tucker Trials but also some incredibly touching and emotional moments. It's celebrities like you've never seen them before, and there's a reason why it's an absolute favourite!

Neighbours

The iconic Aussie soap is back! After a brief hiatus, the residents of Ramsay Street have returned and we couldn't be happier to have them back. Familiar faces are joined by some brand-new characters as well as some major special guests - it's the Neighbours you know and love, and can't get enough of!

Have You Been Paying Attention?

It's the quiz show that takes a look at the news of the week and turns it on its head. An absolute fan favourite, HYBPA? features some of the funniest comedians in a trivia quiz like no other that will have you crying with laughter every single time. Join Tom, Sam and Ed along with weekly guests and guest quizmasters for an absolute laugh riot.

The Amazing Race Australia

The classic competition sees Aussies travel the world, tackling challenges, facing detours and pushing themselves to their absolute limits as they fight to not be the last team to cross the Pit Stop mat. This year, Beau Ryan is taking a handful of celebrities around the world and out of their comfort zones. Before the brand-new season airs on Wednesday, October 4, catch up on past seasons and travel the world without ever having to dust off your passport!

The Bachelor

It's the five words heard around the country, "Will you accept this rose?" Join Osher Günsberg as he ushers us along a journey of romance, Rose Ceremonies and a healthy amount of drama. From iconic Cocktail Party clashes to memorable dates, witness the beginning of some of our favourite love stories with past seasons of The Bachelor Australia - and gear up for a brand new season with not one, not two, but three brand-new Bachelors!

Paw Patrol

Ten-year-old Ryder and his six brave puppies work together to tackle rescue missions and ensure the safety of the Adventure Bay community. The worldwide phenomenon is an absolute smash hit for kids (and some parents!) and will have you wagging your tail with enjoyment.

Hunted

It's hide and seek like you've never seen it before, the ultimate game of cat and mouse as teams of Aussies attempt to get off the grid and go on the run as Fugitives, while a team of experts do everything in their power to hunt them down. Can they avoid capture and make it to the final extraction point, or will the Hunters snatch them up?

Catch these top 10 favourites and many, many more on 10 Play now!