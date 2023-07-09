The Bachelors 2023: Meet Wesley, Ben and Luke

Prepare to feel triple the sparks, triple the butterflies and triple the jitters with the announcement that three swoon-worthy Bachelors are looking for love this year on the most romantic season of The Bachelors Australia yet.

Three soon-to-be-smitten suitors, Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman, are all searching for the one.

Meet Brazil’s hottest export, Wesley. He has taken a lot of risks in life, including moving to Australia to study theology, but Wesley's played it safe when it comes to finding love, until now. Family is everything to Wesley, and now he’s ready to lay it all on the line and find the soulmate he can build a life with.

Wesley said: “It’s a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture. It’s not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Ben’s success as an international model has led to a lucrative career, but now he has his heart set on finding the connection of a lifetime. On paper, Ben has it all – but what he really wants is a partner to join him on life’s adventures and share his passion for the environment and sustainability.

Ben said: “It’s such a surreal experience to take part in the new Bachelor series, and while I feel incredibly lucky it’s also very daunting. I’ll be going in with an open mind and open heart to find the girl of my dreams.”

Bringing the country charm is former NRL player, Luke. While he grew up on the land and works as a lumberjack, Luke is a big softie at heart and has been known to swap the axe for pen and paper to write heartfelt poems when he’s head over heels.

Luke said: "This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m feeling all the first date nerves – dialled up to 11. I'm looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family.”

Expect these men to pull out all the stops and put in more effort than ever before to woo the woman of their dreams.

But where would our Bachelors be without their wingman? Thankfully, host and resident cupid, Osher Günsberg, is back to help the trio find their leading ladies.

Osher Günsberg said: “I am thrilled to once again be a part of Australia’s favourite love story, and even more stoked that Melbourne will be the backdrop for the most romantic season we’ve ever made. The guys are so great, and the ladies who have chosen to be a part of this are powerful, smart women who aren’t afraid to find the love they came to find.”

A star in its own right, Melbourne will serve as the ultimate matchmaker this season. The Bachelors Australia franchise is calling Victoria home, sweet home for the first time ever, so expect dates that showcase all the character and charisma Australia’s culture capital has to offer.

With triple the bachelors and triple the love, are you ready for the romance of a lifetime?

The Bachelors Australia coming soon to 10 And 10 Play