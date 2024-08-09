Will You Buy Something At A Pub Or Cafe Just To Use Their Toilet?

The survey posed the question to its 4,387 participants, asking ‘If you go into a pub or café just to use a toilet, do you generally…?’

The following options followed:

a) Buy something b) Don’t buy something, but ask permission c) Don’t buy something or ask permission, but head directly to the loo d) Other e) I wouldn’t do this f) Don’t know

The results revealed that 28% of people would buy something in order to use the loo, while 22% wouldn’t do this.

Then there are the 20% of people who aren’t willing to make a purchase, but will ask permission before heading to the bathroom.

Then among us are the brazen 24% who will happily use the bathroom without feeling any need to make a purchase, or ask staff for permission.

Finally, there is a low percentage who are indifferent and have never put much thought into their right to use a public restroom, with 5% voting that they don’t know what they’d do and a mysterious 1% voting for the option ‘other’.