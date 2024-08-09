The Project

Will You Buy Something At A Pub Or Cafe Just To Use Their Toilet?

A recent survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that nearly 30 percent of those polled will purchase something at their local pub or cafe just to use their toilet.

The survey posed the question to its 4,387 participants, asking ‘If you go into a pub or café just to use a toilet, do you generally…?’

The following options followed:

a) Buy something b) Don’t buy something, but ask permission c) Don’t buy something or ask permission, but head directly to the loo d) Other e) I wouldn’t do this f) Don’t know

The results revealed that 28% of people would buy something in order to use the loo, while 22% wouldn’t do this.

Then there are the 20% of people who aren’t willing to make a purchase, but will ask permission before heading to the bathroom.

Then among us are the brazen 24% who will happily use the bathroom without feeling any need to make a purchase, or ask staff for permission.

Finally, there is a low percentage who are indifferent and have never put much thought into their right to use a public restroom, with 5% voting that they don’t know what they’d do and a mysterious 1% voting for the option ‘other’.

