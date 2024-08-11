The Project

Canadian Olympian Caught Sipping Maple Syrup

Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron was seen sipping maple syrup ahead of competing in the Paris Olympics and is anything more Canadian than that?

Charron delivered a memorable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, scoring a silver medal in the women’s 59 kg weight class.

Charron, who proudly served as Canada’s flag-bearer during the Opening Ceremony, added this new achievement to her Olympic CV, having previously won gold in the 64 kg category at Tokyo 2020.

She moved to the 59 kg class this year due to the removal of her previous weight class from the competition.

During her red-hot effort, which secured Canada's 20th Olympic medal, Charron provided her nation with a moment of light-hearted pride.

Between her weightlifting sets, she was caught on camera sipping maple syrup, a quintessentially Canadian act that quickly became the talk of the nation.

"There’s nothing more Canadian than that," commented a Radio-Canada announcer.

This isn’t the first time Charron has indulged in her favourite energy boost, as her Olympic bio notes her habit of drinking coffee and maple syrup at competitions. The quirky tradition has garnered widespread attention.

Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil was spotted sipping the sweet syrup during a match in 2020 and posted, “Maple syrup. Best sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients and minerals. Fights against terrorists. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You’re welcome, world.”

