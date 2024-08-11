Australia Celebrates Its Greatest Ever Olympics Games

Our best women’s water polo performance in 24 years seeing the Stingers clinch silver, falling just two goals short of the Spanish champions.

While Jessica Hull’s silver in the 1500 metres makes her the first Aussie woman ever to win a medal in the event.

The latest success bringing our tally to 50 medals in all - with a record 18 golds.

It is our best Games performance ever seeing us 3rd on the overall count.

Golds coming from every corner of the city of love over an incredible two weeks for the Aussies.

Who can forget the race that stopped the nation; Mollie O’Callaghan pipping Ariarne Titmus in the 200 freestyle before inviting her to share the podium.

And then there’s the legendary Fox sisters, together claiming a clean sweep of the canoe slalom.

Not to mention our clean sweep of skateboarding! Our youngest champ ever, Arisa Trew, the proud owner of an Olympic gold.

Tonight, as the Opals vie to add to our medal tally with a playoff for bronze, Kaylee McKeown and fellow gold medalist Matt Wearn will do the honours of leading our athletes at the Closing Ceremony.