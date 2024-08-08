Why Does Trump Keep Talking About Hannibal Lecter?

The Project

News

Plastic Chemicals Linked To Autism In Boys

A 10-year study has linked high levels of plastic chemicals in pregnant mothers to the development of autism in boys.

Family Shares All About Their SIDS Tragedy To Help Others

Jason and Yasmine lost their daughter Talia just weeks out from her second birthday due to SIDS, and by sharing their tremendous heartbreak, the family hopes they can now help others.

NSW Residents Furious As Parking Tickets Go Digital

NSW residents are fighting to keep paper parking tickets, as data shows local councils are making a big profit from a controversial ticketless fine system. 

How Atticus The Abandoned Dog Was Saved

The love and care of The Lost Dogs Home brought Atticus the Staghound back from the brink of death after he was found abandoned on a pile of rubbish in Melbourne’s north. Now, good boy Atticus is ready for his forever home.

Push For Coercive Control Laws To Be National 

Sheree is a survivor of physical abuse and coercive control, which has now become a crime in New South Wales. Nine years after escaping that relationship, Sheree is pushing to see the laws go national.

Millennial Nostalgia Gen Z Could Never Understand

Life without smartphones seems nearly impossible to imagine for Gen Z, but comedian Tanya Hennessy has taken us all on a trip down memory lane to simpler, less technologically advanced times. She joins us now.

How Handwritten Letters Changed The Lives Of Donor Families

Oren and Jill Klemich's lives were turned upside down when they lost their son Jack, but he was able to save lives with his organ donations. 12 years on, Oren and Jill have received a heartwarming letter from one of the recipients.

