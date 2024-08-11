News
What Drives Blockade Australia’s Climate Protests?
Recently climate activists Blockade Australia ran rolling protests stopping coal trains getting to the port of Newcastle. Peter and Katta were both arrested, and they explain what drives them to risk arrest to protest.
Why Does Trump Keep Talking About Hannibal Lecter?
The U.S. Presidential election campaign is well underway, but there’s one question on everyone’s lips: why does Donald Trump keep professing his love for Hannibal Lecter?
Plastic Chemicals Linked To Autism In Boys
A 10-year study has linked high levels of plastic chemicals in pregnant mothers to the development of autism in boys.
Family Shares All About Their SIDS Tragedy To Help Others
Jason and Yasmine lost their daughter Talia just weeks out from her second birthday due to SIDS, and by sharing their tremendous heartbreak, the family hopes they can now help others.
NSW Residents Furious As Parking Tickets Go Digital
NSW residents are fighting to keep paper parking tickets, as data shows local councils are making a big profit from a controversial ticketless fine system.
How Atticus The Abandoned Dog Was Saved
The love and care of The Lost Dogs Home brought Atticus the Staghound back from the brink of death after he was found abandoned on a pile of rubbish in Melbourne’s north. Now, good boy Atticus is ready for his forever home.
Push For Coercive Control Laws To Be National
Sheree is a survivor of physical abuse and coercive control, which has now become a crime in New South Wales. Nine years after escaping that relationship, Sheree is pushing to see the laws go national.