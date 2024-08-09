The Project

Australia Agrees To Revamped AUKUS Deal
Prime Minister Anthony has shot down rumours Australia will become a nuclear waste bin after they agreed to a revamped AUKUS deal. Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie joins us.

6 mins

Jim Jefferies: How I Get Away With Using The C-Word In The US

American comedians have credited Jim Jefferies as the pioneer of comics saying the C-bomb and he tells us if that's an accolade he's proud of.

4 mins

Bonnie Anderson: How My Baby Helped Me Write New Music

Bonnie Anderson is set to release her new single 'Bad Advice' and she tells us how her baby Bobby helped her write new music.

9 mins

5 mins

Boyzlife: Why The Way We Tour Has Changed

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy have teamed up to create the boyband mashup 'Boyzone', and they told us how touring has changed since they first began 25 years ago... and Steve makes them a golfing promise.

5 mins

Snow Patrol: How Grey's Anatomy Changed Their Career 

Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars' is an iconic song for Grey's Anatomy fans, and lead singer Gary Lightbody tells us how the TV show changed their lives.

4 mins

Kevin Hart: What It Was Like Working With Cate Blanchett

Kevin Hart stars alongside our very own Cate Blanchett in the new movie Borderlands, and he tells us what it was like working with the Aussie icon.

5 mins

Amy Shark: What It Was Like Making Songs With Blink-182

Amy Shark has now made a song with every Blink-182 member, with her new album 'Sunday Sadness' featuring a song with Tom DeLonge and she tells us how baby Amy would feel about that.

5 mins

The Script: How We Healed After Founding Bandmate Mark Sheehan's Death

Danny O'Donoghue told us how @thescript's first album release since the death of founding bandmate Mark Sheehan's death has helped them heal.

