Guest Interviews
Jim Jefferies: How I Get Away With Using The C-Word In The US
American comedians have credited Jim Jefferies as the pioneer of comics saying the C-bomb and he tells us if that's an accolade he's proud of.
Bonnie Anderson: How My Baby Helped Me Write New Music
Bonnie Anderson is set to release her new single 'Bad Advice' and she tells us how her baby Bobby helped her write new music.
Australia Agrees To Revamped AUKUS Deal
Prime Minister Anthony has shot down rumours Australia will become a nuclear waste bin after they agreed to a revamped AUKUS deal. Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie joins us.
Boyzlife: Why The Way We Tour Has Changed
Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy have teamed up to create the boyband mashup 'Boyzone', and they told us how touring has changed since they first began 25 years ago... and Steve makes them a golfing promise.
Snow Patrol: How Grey's Anatomy Changed Their Career
Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars' is an iconic song for Grey's Anatomy fans, and lead singer Gary Lightbody tells us how the TV show changed their lives.
Kevin Hart: What It Was Like Working With Cate Blanchett
Kevin Hart stars alongside our very own Cate Blanchett in the new movie Borderlands, and he tells us what it was like working with the Aussie icon.
Amy Shark: What It Was Like Making Songs With Blink-182
Amy Shark has now made a song with every Blink-182 member, with her new album 'Sunday Sadness' featuring a song with Tom DeLonge and she tells us how baby Amy would feel about that.