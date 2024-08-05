News
How Atticus The Abandoned Dog Was Saved
The love and care of The Lost Dogs Home brought Atticus the Staghound back from the brink of death after he was found abandoned on a pile of rubbish in Melbourne’s north. Now, good boy Atticus is ready for his forever home.
Push For Coercive Control Laws To Be National
Sheree is a survivor of physical abuse and coercive control, which has now become a crime in New South Wales. Nine years after escaping that relationship, Sheree is pushing to see the laws go national.
Millennial Nostalgia Gen Z Could Never Understand
Life without smartphones seems nearly impossible to imagine for Gen Z, but comedian Tanya Hennessy has taken us all on a trip down memory lane to simpler, less technologically advanced times. She joins us now.
How Handwritten Letters Changed The Lives Of Donor Families
Oren and Jill Klemich's lives were turned upside down when they lost their son Jack, but he was able to save lives with his organ donations. 12 years on, Oren and Jill have received a heartwarming letter from one of the recipients.
100-Year-Old Gwen’s Secret To A Long Life (Bottoms Up!)
100-year-old Gwen Jackson lives life in the fast lane and shares her cheeky secret to her long and glorious life.
Kate Gudinski: Why I'm Sharing My Dad's Legacy
The late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski launched the careers of Australia's most iconic artists and his daughter Kate Gudinski shares why she is sharing the story of her dad's legacy in a new podcast series as well as the time Madonna gave her a piggyback.
Aussie Dolphins Break Olympic Record In 400m Relay
Aussie Dolphins Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell have triumphed in the women's 4x200 metre freestyle, setting a new Olympic record in the process. Mollie's sister, Sophie O'Callaghan, joins us.